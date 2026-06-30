Celebrating The Red, White & Blueberries Festival At The Chattanooga Market

Summer is officially in full swing, and this Sunday the Chattanooga Market is celebrating the season's MVP (Most Valuable Produce) at the annual Red, White, and Blueberries festival.

Nearly 200 local vendors are leaning into the "berry" fun theme, transforming the market into a blueberry paradise.

Visitors can expect an abundance of freshly picked local blueberries alongside a massive lineup of infused treats and crafts, including: Freshly baked blueberry pies and blueberry shaved ice, refreshing blueberry lemonade, blueberry salsa, unique blueberry-themed artisan crafts and fine art, and so much more.

The Market’s messiest tradition returns with the Blueberry Pie Eating Contests. It’s a timed, strictly "no hands allowed" showdown for both kids and adults. The battle-ready pies are being freshly baked by beloved local vendor Federal Bake Shop, who will also have whole pies available for purchase (for those who prefer to eat their dessert with a fork).

How to Enter: Sign up at the information desk near the main entrance. Space is limited!

Contest Times: 12:00 PM (Kids/Adults), 2:00 PM (Kids/Adults), and 3:30 PM (The famously chaotic Vendor-only showdown).

The Grand Prize: Bragging rights and—naturally—a fresh, intact blueberry pie to take home.

Beyond the berries, the summer harvest is officially peaking. Market-goers can stock up on the region's best fresh corn, heirloom tomatoes, crisp peppers, cabbage, leafy lettuces, okra, and juicy peaches.

Adding to the festival atmosphere, The Switchback Band will take the Sunday Funday Stage for two live performances at 12:30 PM and 2:00 PM.

Admission to the Chattanooga Market is always free. Come hungry, leave blue.

Know Before You Go