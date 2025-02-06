Chattanooga FC To Host Corpus Christi FC In First Round Of 2025 U.S. Open Cup

Chattanooga Football Club has announced that it will host Corpus Christi FC (USL League Two) in the first round of the 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup at Finley Stadium on Wednesday, March 19th at 6:30 p.m. ET.

This will represent Chattanooga FC's tenth year competing in the U.S. Open Cup, the country’s longest running national soccer competition.

Chattanooga will be one of 10 MLS NEXT Pro teams competing in the 2025 Open Cup, along with 16 MLS first teams, which is an increase from the eight that participated in the 2024 edition.

The 16 competing MLS teams will enter the 2025 U.S. Open Cup in the Round of 32, with eight of those teams hosting their opening matches.

The 10 MLS NEXT Pro teams will enter the tournament in the First Round, which will take place from March 18-20 with the 32 games of the First Round being played exclusively between amateur teams from the Open Division and professional sides.

The final of the Open Cup will take place on October 1.

Tickets are on sale here.

2025 MLS NEXT Pro Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Participating Teams

East

1. Carolina Core FC (Independent)

2. Chattanooga FC (Independent)

3. FC Cincinnati 2 (FC Cincinnati)

4. Columbus Crew 2 (Columbus Crew)

5. Inter Miami CF II (Inter Miami CF)

West

1. LAFC2 (Los Angeles Football Club)

2. Real Monarchs (Real Salt Lake)

3. Sporting KC II (Sporting Kansas City)

4. Tacoma Defiance (Seattle Sounders FC)

5. Ventura County FC (LA Galaxy)

2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Schedule

First Round: March 18-20

Second Round: April 1-2

Third Round: April 15-16

Round of 32: May 6-7

Round of 16: May 20-21

Quarterfinals: July 8-9

Semifinal: Sept. 16-17

Final: Oct. 1

More in-depth format info can be found here.

Chattanooga FC's overall U.S. Open Cup record is 5W-7L-5D (3 advancing, 2 failing to advance).