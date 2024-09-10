Chattanooga Hockey Shows Off Glass Renovations, Starts Fall League Play

Everyone was lacing up their inline skates and showing off their hockey skills this past Sunday as Chattanooga Hockey, which has adopted the name CHA-HKY, held a celebration to start fall league play and show off their recent renovations.

“They are new to us,” board member Dustin Backus said about the new boards and glass that surround the rink and protect the spectators from flying hockey pucks. “These are used boards and glass that we got from a company. This is an accumulation of a three- or four-year dream, replacing the things that were more than 20 years old and finally having the funds to do so.”

Four years ago, the organization was able to renovate and update the skating rink floor. Sunday’s celebration was also to usher in the league’s fall season which is now underway with adult league games three nights a week on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday nights.

Board member Marc Redinger joined the board in 2020 but noted the organization has been fielding teams and playing inline hockey in the Scenic City for more than 30 years.

Backus said they became a 501c3 non-profit just a few short years ago to ensure the future health and growth of hockey in the city. All funds raised go right back into growing and sustaining the leagues.

“Nobody in the league takes any income whatsoever,” Backus said.

Board member Eric Polino said it took several generous volunteers to tear down all the old boards and glass. He said the demolition took about 2 -1/2 weeks. “Then we hired a company to do the installation,” he said. “They put up the boards and the glass and we came in afterwards and started bringing back some of the benches and installing the netting on top.”

The adult leagues are broken down into six teams of elite skaters, the gold league. They have six more teams in the silver league and eight in the bronze league. They have three youth leagues as well. The youth leagues play every Tuesday night.

Raphael Santos has skated for six years for CHA-HKY and joined the board about a year ago. "I’ve seen it grow,” he said about the organization. “It is really exciting. We have 200 people, which is twice what we had last year and twice as many as the year before that. It’s just growing at a crazy pace.”

In addition to having 200 registered skaters the organization relies on several more volunteers to help run the games, keep score, organize the events at the games and much more. Registered skaters are from across the United States and represent various countries.

This past Sunday, however, was about having a great time as young skaters and more mature skaters hit the pucks around the field and hit the back of the net with a slapshot here and there.

The board members said they are thankful to all the sponsors and to all their volunteers for their support and enjoyment of hockey. For more information visit their website at: www.chattanoogahockey.com

Chattanooga Hockey plays at their roller rink located at: 1801 Reggie White Blvd. (Behind First Horizon Pavilion)