"Chatt Summer" Invites Visitors And Locals To Experience The Scenic City

Summer arrives early in Chattanooga, and the Scenic City is ready. From paddling the Tennessee River at golden hour to catching live music under the stars, Chattanooga offers a season full of moments worth traveling for.

Chattanooga Tourism Co. is launching its Chatt Summer campaign to drive visitors to the Scenic City and remind locals why there's no better place to spend the season.

“Whether you are a visitor discovering the city for the first time or a neighbor who has called this place home for decades, Chattanooga offers something special for you," said Susan Harris, interim CEO of Chattanooga Tourism Co. "The restaurants, the river, the music, the trails, all of it exists because this community has built something genuinely worth sharing. That is what Chatt Summer is all about."

Think outdoor adventures, live music, great food and the kind of days that are hard to leave behind. This summer, Hamilton County's record-breaking $1.8 billion visitor economy is the backdrop for a season that belongs to everyone.

Here are a few featured experiences from the Chatt Summer marketing campaign, highlighting the cultural, outdoor, and culinary assets that make Chattanooga a must-visit destination.

Your Ultimate Outdoor Summer

Chattanooga's designation as North America's first National Park City reflects what outdoor enthusiasts have long known: few cities offer this level of natural access right outside the front door. Visitors can paddle the Tennessee River, hike to panoramic overlooks, pedal shaded greenways through the city or soar above the Tennessee Valley from Lookout Mountain Hang Gliding Flight Park. For those seeking a rush, Class IV whitewater rapids on the Ocoee River and skydiving from 18,000 feet are both within easy reach.

Those looking for a more relaxed pace can explore Reflection Riding Arboretum and Nature Center, cool off in the city's swimming holes or splash around in the interactive fountains at Coolidge Park. Scenic options abound aboard the Southern Belle Riverboat, the Lookout Mountain Incline Railway or a restored vintage train on the Tennessee Valley Railroad.

Eat Your Way through Chatt

Chatt Summer tastes like sunshine, patio hangs and straight-from-the-farm flavor. Whether you're brunching al fresco at Rembrandt's Coffee House, sipping a "Chattahooligan" latte at Be Caffeinated or pairing a rooftop cocktail with sweeping city views after a day on the trails, Chattanooga's food scene rewards every kind of explorer. Dog-friendly patios, farm-fresh small plates and indulgent stops at Clumpies Ice Cream Co. round out a summer menu that is hard to resist. Weekend public markets, including the Chattanooga Market and the Chattanooga River Market, add another layer of local flavor to the mix.

Whether you're hosting out-of-town guests or treating yourself to a local staycation, Chattanooga's lodging scene has something for everyone. Boutique hotels in the heart of downtown put visitors and staycationers alike steps from the riverfront, live music, great food and everything that makes Chattanooga worth savoring.

Family-friendly properties offer easy access to the Tennessee Aquarium, Coolidge Park and the city's top attractions. For those seeking something more restorative, The Edwin Hotel was recently named one of Time Out's 10 Best Wellness Retreats and Destinations in the USA, making it a compelling reason to book a night even if home is just across town.

Main Character Moments

In Chattanooga, live music is everywhere, every night of the week. From festivals and dedicated venues to restaurants, bars, hotels and even the airport, the Scenic City's soundtrack spans blues, jazz, bluegrass, pop, rock and. This summer, the free Nightfall Concert Series and Riverfront Nights bring weekly outdoor concerts downtown from May through September.

Plan Your Chatt Summer

A full calendar of events, dining guides, outdoor itineraries and trip planning tools is available at visitchattanooga.com/summer. Follow the conversation on social media at @VisitChatt on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.