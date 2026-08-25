Fourth Annual Chatt Town Cool Down And Beach Movie Night Returns This Weekend

The City of Chattanooga is excited to announce a weekend of end-of-summer celebrations: the annual Family Beach Movie Night on Friday, August 28th, at Ross’s Landing, followed by the Chatt Town Cool Down on Saturday, August 29th, at Coolidge Park.

As a final salute to summer in our National Park City, both events offer free admission and open participation for the entire community. The events are held in partnership with Chattanooga National Park City, Chattanooga Parks & Outdoors, and CHA Arts Culture and Creative Economy.

The fun kicks off Friday evening at Ross’s Landing with a riverside Beach Movie Night starting at 7:00 PM. Attendees can enjoy food trucks, local vendors, lawn games, and music before settling in for a free screening of The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants at dusk overlooking the TN River.

Saturday morning begins with annual Cam Run, a community run for all skill levels:

9:00 AM — Cam Run 5k

10:15 AM — Cam Kidz Fun Run

The 5k route takes participants on a scenic out-and-back course across bridges, through downtown, and along the Tennessee River. The Kidz fun run takes youth through Coolidge Park. Register for the Cam Run and receive a 20% discount by visiting camrunchattanooga.com and using the code “Outdoorchattanooga20”.

From 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM, Coolidge Park will host free ongoing activities and attractions, including:

LARGE Foam Slide and inflatable water slide

Rock Climbing

Dunk Tank

Food Trucks and local vendors

Hammock Garden

Slackline

Bike Rodeo with White Oak Bicycles Co-op

Music by DJ Lipstik

Interactions with The Bubble Lady and Playful Evolving Monsters

Sensory Friendly Zone by Autistic Pride Chattanooga

Free Ellis Carousel rides

Fun in the Coolidge Park Fountains.

Plus a series of timed interactive workshops and activities will also take place throughout the event:

11:30 AM — Soul Aerobics Line Dancing performance

12:15 PM — Plein Air Painting Class

12:30 PM — Chattanooga Fire Department Firetruck Spray

12:45 PM — Native Species Walk

1:00 PM — Yoga & Sound Healing

1:30 PM — Intro to Urban Orienteering

2:00 PM — Sprinkler Run at Coolidge Park

3:00 PM — Event Ends

All Chatt Town Cool Down park activities from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM are free of charge. For full event details, visit outdoorchattanooga.com.