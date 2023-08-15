"Chatt Town Cool Down" Free End Of Summer Event Coming August 25th-26th

School is back, fall sports are coming, and no doubt pumpkin spice will be seen soon, but summer is still here.

Chattanooga Parks and Outdoors is inviting all to their inaugural Chatt Town Cool Down at Ross's Landing and Coolidge Park on August 25th and 26th.

Chattanooga’s end-of-summer riverside celebration. Join in or spectate as they showcase various outdoor adventure and action sports: Paddle, bike, climb, skate, water games, disc golf, music, and more! Daily activities include entry-level to expert opportunities – there’s something for everyone.

This two-day event starts Friday, August 25th with a Splash Down into the Tennessee River, where you can spectate friends skating and biking on a ramp and being launched into the river.

Friday night also includes a Roller Disco Party, short paddle across the Tennessee River, and plenty of activities (music, food, beer garden, glowing activities, graffiti wall, and more).

Saturday kicks off with the 2nd annual Paddle Down, a relaxed 5.4 mile paddle down the Tennessee River from Rivermont Park to Coolidge Park starting at 9:30am.This event will be followed by a number of cool activities for all ages.

All events below are family-friendly and free. More events include:

Foam slip n slide

Rock climbing under the Walnut Street Bridge

Kids bike playground

Hammock Garden

Van life show

Fireboat demo and spray

and more.

Full Schedule can be found here.