Chatt Town Cool Down Returns To Chattanooga’s Riverfront

Chattanooga Parks and Outdoors is excited to announce the 2nd Annual Chatt Town Cool Down, coming to downtown Chattanooga on August 23rd and 24th.

This thrilling end-of-summer event promises a weekend of high-energy outdoor activities and excitement, showcasing a dynamic lineup of outdoor adventure, action sports, music, food, and family-friendly fun.

“Outdoor Chattanooga is excited to collaborate with our dedicated teams and exceptional local outdoor partners to create two days filled with fun and free adventures,” said Gail Loveland Barille, Director of Outdoor Chattanooga. “Whether you’re looking to challenge yourself with new activities, relax in a hammock, play in the foam, or simply soak in the vibrant atmosphere, our Parks and Outdoors team is here to ensure you have an unforgettable experience outdoors.”

The event kicks off on Friday, August 23rd, at Ross’s Landing with the spectacular "Splash Down into the Tennessee River" at 6 p.m. hosted with ChattSkates. Witness skateboarders and bikers launching off ramps into the river. At the same time, families can enjoy a foam dance party and a vibrant Roller Disco Party. Participants can bring their own skates or rent them on-site for an evening of dancing and skating. The rest of the evening will feature music, yoga, circus aerials, and films at sunset with Lookout Wild.

Additionally, Friday evening features the return of the inspiring "Black Women Paddle" across the Tennessee River in celebration of the H2O Life’s “Women on Water” program. Everyone is welcome to celebrate and join in the paddle starting at 6 p.m. at Ross’s Landing. Limited equipment is available, with more information at outdoorchattanooga.com.

Saturday, August 24th, marks the much-anticipated annual "Paddle Parade" event. Formerly known as Paddle Fest, this leisurely 5.4-mile paddle down the scenic Tennessee River from Rivermont Park to Coolidge Park promises a relaxed and enjoyable experience for kayakers, canoers, and stand-up paddleboard enthusiasts. The event aligns with Chattanooga's role as a key river town of The Tennessee RiverLine, North America's premier regional trail system.

The Paddle Parade will start at 10 a.m. from Rivermont Park. The event is free and open to all paddlers, including free shuttles. Prizes will be given for costume contests, and rentals are available through local partners, with more information at outdoorchattanooga.com.

Throughout Saturday, the festivities continue with the River Market at the Tennessee Aquarium, featuring live music, delectable food options, and an array of local and regional artists. At 12

p.m., Coolidge Park transforms into an adventure playground, offering free climbing walls (must wear closed-toed shoes), a foam slip n' slide, disc golf, plein air painting, Art for For Climate Change installation, slacklines, bike rodeo, free yoga, sprinkler run, Chattanooga Fire Boat spray, live animal demonstrations, a nature scavenger hunt, art, food, music, and more. The day concludes with the Riverfront Nights concert, featuring The Afternooners at Ross’s Landing at 6:30 p.m.

The entire community is invited to participate, named TN RiverLine’s Top Event of 2023. All activities are family-friendly and free of charge, ensuring that everyone can join in the excitement. The Department of Parks and Outdoors is committed to promoting a strong sense of community, a connection to nature, and a celebration of Chattanooga's remarkable outdoor landscape through its Outdoor Chattanooga team. For more information on rentals, registration, and the schedule of events, please visit outdoorchattanooga.com.