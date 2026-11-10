The Popular Chattanooga Beard Contest Returns To The Chattanooga Market

This Sunday is yet another fan favorite theme at the Chattanooga Market.

Originally developed in support of No-Shave November, the Chattanooga Beard Contest has been entertaining Market patrons for several years now. It’s a great opportunity for men who enjoy showing off their whisker wonder, with fun twists to some of the contest categories.

Each year, more and more contestants get creative with their facial hair; the" “festively decorated” being the showiest bunch. Whether it’s a devil’s fork, grandfather or hipster beard, or some stylish lambchops, the crowd applause will help determine the winning beard or mustache.

It’s all for fun after all. The winner from each category will win a prize package sure to tame and condition the beard of all beards. Prizes include products from Moccasin Bend Soap and Beard, Local Beard (both event sponsors) and Chattanooga Market swag.

The contest will begin at 1:30pm on Sunday, November 15th on the Sunday Funday Stage. Interested contestants can report to the right side of the Stage at 1:15pm for queuing. No pre-registration is needed. Categories for the Chattanooga Beard Contest are:

Contest Categories

Beards Under 6 Inches

Beards 6–12 Inches

Beards Over 12 Inches

Best Mustache

Freestyle / Most Festively Decorated Beard

There are only a few outdoor events left to finish up the 2026 season. Next weekend will be the Thanksgiving Market - Saturday and Sunday, November 21st/22nd. Then, the Chattanooga Holiday Market returns to the Chattanooga Convention Center for two weekends in December: 12th/13th and 19th/20th.