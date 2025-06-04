Chattanooga CF Women Suffers First Loss Of WPSL Season To Decatur FC

Chattanooga FC Women suffered its first loss of the 2025 WPSL campaign to nationally-ranked Decatur FC in a hardly-fought 2-1 defeat at Finley Stadium.

The visitors opened the scoring in the first minute when Chattanooga FC defender Jordan Crockett, in an effort to make a clearance, redirected Maddie Wadsworth's cross into her own goal.

Decatur FC doubled its lead in the 12th minute through Dylan Driver.

Chattanooga FC answered back in the 60th minute when forward Reese McDermott headed in Hannah Tillett's corner kick for her fourth goal in three matches.

CFC pushed valiantly for an equalizer until the final whistle, but Decatur FC held on for the three points.

"I give credit to our players," said Head Coach Juan Hernandez in his post-match press conference. "They fought for the whole game. There are a lot of positives to take from this game. Winning is always the objective, but this is why we're in this division, to play against the best. We just played against the number one team in the South Region and the seventh-ranked team in the nation, and we gave them a game. We were right there the whole game and it was a competitive game. We have to give them [Decatur FC] credit as well."

CFC Women returns to action with a trip to Alpharetta against UFA Gunners on Friday, June 7th at 7:00 p.m. ET before returning to Finley Stadium on Saturday, June 14th against Atlanta Fire United.