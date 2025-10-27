Chattanooga Community Centers Host Family-Friendly Halloween Celebrations

Looking for a safe and fun way to celebrate Halloween this year?
The City of Chattanooga’s Department of Community Development invites families to join in on free, festive Halloween events hosted at community centers across the city.
Each celebration offers a welcoming environment for children and families to enjoy trick-or-treating, games, music, and seasonal fun—all while connecting with their local community.
Upcoming events include:
Spooky Sing with Chattanooga Boys Choir
- Carver Community Center
- 600 N Orchard Knob Ave, Chattanooga
- Thursday, October 30 | 5:30 - 6:30 p.m.
Boo Out for Halloween Costume Party
- Jessie Igou (Eastdale) Community Center
- 1312 Moss St, Chattanooga
- Friday, October 31 | 4:30 – 6:30 p.m.
Ramsey Trunk or Treat
- Chris Ramsey Sr. Community Center
- 1010 N Moore Rd, Chattanooga
- Friday, October 31 | 5:00 – 8:00 p.m.
North Chatt Trunk or Treat
- North Chattanooga Community Center
- 406 May St, Chattanooga
- Friday, October 31 | 5:00 – 6:30 p.m.
Hixson Trunk or Treat
- Hixson Community Center
- 5401 School Dr, Hixson
- Friday, October 31 | 4:00 – 7:00 p.m.
“These celebrations give our residents a fun, safe space to enjoy Halloween while strengthening the sense of community we value so much here in Chattanooga,” said Cedric Henson, the Department of Community Development Administrator. “We invite families from every neighborhood to come out, show off their costumes, and make lasting memories together.”
All events are free and open to the public. Costumes are encouraged!
For more information, visit the Facebook page at Chattanooga Community Development or contact your nearest community center.