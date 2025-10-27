Chattanooga Community Centers Host Family-Friendly Halloween Celebrations

Looking for a safe and fun way to celebrate Halloween this year?

The City of Chattanooga’s Department of Community Development invites families to join in on free, festive Halloween events hosted at community centers across the city.

Each celebration offers a welcoming environment for children and families to enjoy trick-or-treating, games, music, and seasonal fun—all while connecting with their local community.

Upcoming events include:

Spooky Sing with Chattanooga Boys Choir

Carver Community Center

600 N Orchard Knob Ave, Chattanooga

Thursday, October 30 | 5:30 - 6:30 p.m.

Boo Out for Halloween Costume Party

Jessie Igou (Eastdale) Community Center

1312 Moss St, Chattanooga

Friday, October 31 | 4:30 – 6:30 p.m.

Ramsey Trunk or Treat

Chris Ramsey Sr. Community Center

1010 N Moore Rd, Chattanooga

Friday, October 31 | 5:00 – 8:00 p.m.

North Chatt Trunk or Treat

North Chattanooga Community Center

406 May St, Chattanooga

Friday, October 31 | 5:00 – 6:30 p.m.

Hixson Trunk or Treat

Hixson Community Center

5401 School Dr, Hixson

Friday, October 31 | 4:00 – 7:00 p.m.

“These celebrations give our residents a fun, safe space to enjoy Halloween while strengthening the sense of community we value so much here in Chattanooga,” said Cedric Henson, the Department of Community Development Administrator. “We invite families from every neighborhood to come out, show off their costumes, and make lasting memories together.”

All events are free and open to the public. Costumes are encouraged!

For more information, visit the Facebook page at Chattanooga Community Development or contact your nearest community center.