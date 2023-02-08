Chattanooga Design Studio Brings Renowned Developer Bernice Radle To The CIVIQ Stage

The CIVIQ speaker series from the Chattanooga Design Studio returns on Thursday, February 16, at The Camp House featuring Bernice Radle, founder and CEO of Buffalove Development, a full-service real estate firm focused on reviving vacant and underutilized places and spaces in Buffalo and Niagara Falls.

Her goal is to combine urban design, preservation, energy efficiency, and affordability to make neighborhoods better for people to live, work, and play. Her woman-owned and minority-focused companies aim for a more inclusivity for females and minorities in the real estate and construction industries.

Radle will be discussing small scale development and why it matters now more than ever. In cities, many people immediately see despair, decay, and disinvestment.

“Visionaries instantly see a tapestry of history, beauty, opportunity, and hope,” says Eric Myers, Executive Director of the Chattanooga Design Studio. “Bernice Radle is among a new generation of scrappy visionaries on the front line of urban restoration in Buffalo, New York.”

CIVIQ was started in 2018 as a quarterly speaker series to highlight national and international movements in urban design by showcasing visionary work being done by designers, planners, engineers, and architects across the country.

“Bernice's experiences with Buffalo's urban neighborhoods, residences, small business owners, property owners and developers are relevant to challenges faced by the missing middle in our own local communities,” stated David Chalker, Outreach Administrator at Chattanooga Design Studio.

All events are free and open to the public, but registrations are strongly encouraged. More information and registration may be found at Eventbrite.

The funding for CIVIQ is provided by the Lyndhurst Foundation, in honor of Robert Taylor.