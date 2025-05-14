Chattanooga FC Announces Full Player Pathway For Youth Soccer Development

Chattanooga FC is launching full player pathway for both its Boys' and Men's program and Girls' and Women's program for the 25-26 season.

The club is committed and dedicated to providing a multitude of opportunities and appropriate levels of play for all young athletes in Chattanooga, North Georgia and the greater region.

The pathways serve youth beginning at the U8 level all the way through college and professional levels.

“One of the most transformative developments in our Academy is the strengthening and expansion of our player pathways,” said Chattanooga FC Sporting Director Sebastian Giraldo. “Our goal is to create a more inclusive and dynamic system—one that opens doors for a wider range of youth players, from grassroots participants to elite-level athletes. We’re building a club that meets players and families where they are.

Giraldo added, “Flexibility is key—players can move between pathways as their development and ambitions evolve. The strength of our pathways will only continue to grow from here.”

Here is a full breakdown of each level of Chattanooga FC's player pathways:

Boys' and Men’s Pathway: Pro Pathway

MLS NEXT Pro: Chattanooga FC has been professional since 2019 and has competed in MLS NEXT Pro beginning in the 2024 season. Launched in 2022 by Major League Soccer, MLS NEXT Pro is a professional men’s soccer league in the United States and Canada that completes the pro player pathway from MLS NEXT to MLS first teams. MLS NEXT Pro, which occupies the third tier on the US Soccer pyramid, enters its fourth season in 2025 with 29 teams, 27 MLS-affiliated and two independent, Carolina Core FC and Chattanooga FC. Additional MLS-affiliated and independent clubs will join in the years ahead, including Cleveland, Jacksonville Armada FC, Connecticut United FC and West Michigan Soccer. MLS NEXT Pro matches are broadcast on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV as part of the groundbreaking partnership between Apple and MLS Learn more about MLS NEXT Pro here.

UPSL (U16-U23, Pro): Chattanooga FC II will compete in the United Premier Soccer League (UPSL) beginning in the fall of 2025. Founded in 2011, the UPSL now stands as the largest and most competitive professional development league in North America. The league occupies the fourth tier on the US Soccer pyramid, just below the three professional tiers in the pyramid. With a participant average age of 22.5 years, the UPSL fills and brings structure to the large gap that exists between the youth game and the professional game, serving thousands of aspiring players and coaches as they strive to further their aspirations. Chattanooga FC II will compete in the Premier Division of the Georgia Conference. The club will also compete with a UPSL Division I Chattanooga FC Elite U20 team comprised of U16-U19 athletes. Learn more about the UPSL here.

MLS NEXT (U13-U15, Pro): Chattanooga FC will play in its inaugural season in MLS NEXT beginning in the fall of 2025 with three fully funded elite boys teams—U13, U14 and U15—and will compete in the top youth soccer development league in North America. MLS NEXT provides the best player development experience in North America. Founded on a collaborative approach to governance and a commitment to innovation, MLS NEXT players have access to the highest levels of competition and to training to prepare them for their futures, both in soccer and in life. Chattanooga FC recently announced its full technical staff for its first season in MLS NEXT. Learn more about MLS NEXT here.

SCCL (U11-U12, Elite): Chattanooga FC will provide two age group teams, U11 and U12, to compete in The Southeastern Clubs Champions League (SCCL) beginning in the fall of 2025. The SCCL was formed in 2018 and has grown quickly to include some of the best teams in the Southeast. The SCCL's mission is to provide a high-quality matchday environment allowing players to be students of the game for their growth and development. This environment stresses the values of sportsmanship and mutual respect among all players, coaches, officials and spectators. Learn more about the SCCL here.