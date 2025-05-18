Chattanooga FC Comes From Behind In Huntsville To Earn Gritty Win

Chattanooga FC came from behind to defeat Huntsville City FC 2-1 to secure a crucial and gritty victory and go eight points clear at the top of the Eastern Conference.

Defender Nathan Koehler scored his first goal for the club in the 63rd minute when he equalized with a header from a Tate Robertson corner kick.

Daniel Mangarov scored the winning goal in the 84th minute with a brilliantly-hit shot from just on top of the penalty area.

Goalkeeper Eldin Jakupović's heroics were needed late on after the hosts were awarded a penalty kick. However, the seasoned Swiss keeper denied Blake Bowen the equalizing goal and ultimately secured three massive points for the Boys in Blue.

"I was really pleased with the second half," said Head Coach Chris Nugent. "We were all disappointed with the first half. It was much lower than our level and the standards the guys expect. The guys turned it around, though. I was really pleased with how we attacked in the second half and with our set pieces. It was a tough game. They're a really good team. To come out of that from a goal down after a really poor first half to then win is huge."

With the victory tonight, Head Coach Chris Nugent's side extends its lead at the top of the Eastern Conference and remains top of the overall league standings.

The men's team returns to Finley Stadium next weekend on Saturday, May 24th at 7:00 p.m. EST against New England Revolution II, following on from the CFC Women's home opener on Friday, May 23rd.

Noteworthy