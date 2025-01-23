Chattanooga FC Hosts Major League Soccer's Atlanta United This Saturday

The tradition continues: for the third time in history, Chattanooga Football Club will host Major League Soccer's Atlanta United at Finley Stadium in what is becoming a fixture on the Southeast soccer scene.

CFC is in the midst of the beginning phase of preseason ahead of the club's second year competing in MLS NEXT Pro. Atlanta United is also building towards its 2025 regular season, which begins on February 22nd at home to CF Montréal.

There will be fresh faces aplenty on both sides making for an intriguing spectacle. Chattanooga FC's Chris Nugent will take charge of his first match since being named permanent head coach, while on the other side of the touchline it will be Ronny Deila taking charge of his first-ever match as Atlanta United head coach.

Coach's Corner

Head Coach Nugent previewed the matchup with Atlanta United.

"Playing such a high-level team in preseason is great preparation for the guys," said Nugent. "It will give us a good idea of the level above where we are. Having high-level friendlies make us improve and train harder and perform at a higher level, and that should hopefully set us up going into the season to compete on a higher level.

"It's also just a huge event to get a team of Atlanta's magnitude to come into the city. Our plan as a club is to grow the city and community through soccer. What better way of doing that than having an elite team coming in and playing us."

Atlanta United Head Coach Deila also spoke about the importance of the match.

"These games are very important for us," said Deila. "Games like this can give us all the answers on what we have done and what we need to work on. Everyone will get the opportunity to show themselves and we'll get lots of opportunities to see where we are tactically and physically."

Updated Team Rosters: Chattanooga FC | Atlanta United

Head-to-head

The tradition between the two sides began on February 11th, 2017, when Chattanooga FC, founded in 2009, hosted Atlanta for its first-ever match in club history in front of a crowd of 12,484 at Finley Stadium.

The second meeting between the two clubs took place six years later on January 28th, 2023 in front of a crowd of 7,513 in a thrilling 3-3 draw.

Match info