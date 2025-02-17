Chattanooga FC Remains Unbeaten In 2025 Preseason After 1-1 Draw

Chattanooga Football Club drew 1-1 with One Knox SC at Finley Stadium on Saturday afternoon in the club’s third match of the 2025 preseason.

Dani Fernandez opened the scoring for the visitors from the penalty spot five minutes into the second half, however new signing Keegan Ancelin equalized for Chattanooga FC and scored his first goal as a professional in the 67th minute with a cool and calm finish.

Chattanooga FC remains unbeaten in the 2025 preseason after opening victories over Atlanta United and Birmingham Legion.

Head Coach Chris Nugent found plenty of positives from the result.

"It was good to get some adversity now—I felt we had more adversity today than we had in the previous two matches," said Nugent in his post-match press conference.

"We had some difficulties in our build-up play and in our press and with some of the ideas and solutions that they had. It's always great to win preseason games, but getting tested was important, so to have that was huge. We made some good changes and the players on the field adjusted well. The substitutes came in and impacted the game, which is what you want. We tweaked and adjusted the style of pressing and we didn't always get it right, but it was there, so those are positives. There's plenty to work on and there were also a lot of things that went well, so that's a win-win in preseason."

Chattanooga’s preseason action continues on Saturday, February 22 when the club hosts the UNC Tar Heels men's soccer team. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. ET. Get your tickets for the match here.

A full replay of the match is available here.