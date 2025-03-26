Chattanooga FC Women Announces 2025 Regular Season Schedule

Chattanooga FC Women will kick off its 2025 WPSL season with a home match against UFA Gunners at Finley Stadium on Friday, May 23th at 7:00 p.m. ET.

CFC legend and newly-appointed Head Coach Juan Hernandez alongside Associate Head Coach Maryn Beutler and the Sky Blues will host four regular season matches at Fort Finley in May and June during the 2025 season: UFA Gunners on May 23, Georgia Impact on May 30, Decatur FC on June 3 and Atlanta Fire United on June 14.

Chattanooga FC Women fans will have four travelable away matches to look forward to, with UFA Gunners on June 6 at 7:00 p.m. (Atlanta), Georgia Impact on June 18 at 7:00 p.m. (Canton, GA), Atlanta Fire United on June 24 at 6:00 p.m. (South Forsyth, GA) and Decatur FC on June 27 at 7:00 p.m. (Decatur, GA).

2025 club season tickets, which includes both men's and women's matches and the forthcoming U.S. Open Cup match with Red Wolves, are on sale now! Single-match sales will begin in early April.

Group Opportunities and Hospitality areas are on sale now - connect with the CFC Ticket Team by calling 423-708-4625 or reach out to tickets@chattanoogafc.com to book your event!

