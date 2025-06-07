Chattanooga FC Women Defeat UFA Gunners, Bounce Back In Division

Chattanooga FC Women edged UFA Gunners 1-0 thanks to a second-half goal from midfielder Mae Hunt at Great Dane Stadium at Denmark High School in Alpharetta, Georgia on Friday night.

The match saw the return of midfield star Kennedy Ball, who made an impact from the outset in Alpharetta and had a shot on target within 12 minutes. Chattanooga continued dictating play and Kasie Vigil, in a more advanced role than in previous matches, had a shot saved as well.

The biggest chance in the first half came in the 33rd minute when defender Kei Yoneda struck the post from a free-kick. Ultimately the teams went into the break goalless.

The breakthrough came in the 70th minute when defender Billie Jean Davies found Ball with a long pass and Ball brought it down to tee up a shot from Reese McDermott whose shot was saved but fell to the feet of Hunt, who dispatched a shot into the top corner for her first goal for the club.

CFC continued to dominate play in the attacking half and managed the match to ultimately secure a crucial three points in the WPSL Southeast Conference - Peachtree Division. CFC (9 pts.) sits just three points behind division leaders Decatur FC (12 pts.) after four matches played.

"To play a third game in one week the way we did against a team that we have previously played against, I am really proud of the players," said Chattanooga FC Women Head Coach Juan Hernandez. "They showed great determination to keep pushing. Their drive was outstanding tonight.

"The best part of the performance was the team's flexibility to adapt tactically and to rotate and make changes. Today was about working hard and being relentless and Reese [McDermott] did that today for us and constantly put pressure on their defense. She kept fighting for every single ball, and that's what it took to win today."

CFC Women will be back in action at Finley Stadium on Saturday, June 14th at 7:00 p.m. ET in a divisional match against Atlanta Fire United.