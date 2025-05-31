Chattanooga FC Women Rally From Deficit To Defeat Georgia Impact

Chattanooga FC Women came from behind and defeated Georgia Impact 2-1 at Finley Stadium on Friday evening to win consecutive matches to open its 2025 WPSL campaign.

The visitors opened the scoring in the seventh minute when Lydia Robertson lofted in a shot after Kyleigh Hall had initially punched clear from a corner kick.

However, after a full team huddle following the conceded goal, CFC responded straightaway. Elisa Dean nearly found the equalizer in the 16th minute after some intricate build-up play, but her shot sailed just wide of the post.

The equalizer came just two minutes later. After some patient build-up and effective wing play from EG Dillard, the UTC winger cut-back a pass that found the onrushing Hannah Tillett, who rocketed in a goal into the top corner.

CFC continued to dictate play and went ahead in the 38th minute when Annick Lolita Manga Zouma won the ball high up the field before finding McDermott with a perfectly-placed through ball and McDermott did the rest, slotting in a low shot past Impact keeper Rhyan Connolly for her third goal of the season.

CFC Women Head Coach Juan Hernandez made one change at the half, with goalkeeper Maddie Smith coming in for Kyleigh Hall. Smith made several crucial saves in the second half.

McDermott nearly found her second of the evening in the 73rd minute but her fiercely-hit shot on top of the penalty area was tipped over by Connolly.

There was a significant moment in the latter stages of the match as CFC Academy products Kloe Reeves and Regina Campa both made their debut appearances for CFC Women.

Kennedy Ball was shown a second yellow card in the 80th minute, however the hosts were able to see out the match and secure a crucial three points in the Southeast Conference Peachtree Division.

"Every game for us is a championship-level game, and we approach each game with that mentality," said Hernandez in his post-match press conference.

"We showed that clearly today. The players adjusted so well tactically. Credit to Georgia Impact. They came and had a plan and they executed it really early on. But our players recognized what the adjustments needed to be and we kept pushing and pushing and eventually we got the two goals and we were able to manage the rest of the game. These are intelligent players who are resilient, and they are fighters. They showed lots of character today."

The Sky Blues return to action at Finley Stadium this Tuesday, June 3rd at 7:00 p.m. ET as they host Decatur FC.