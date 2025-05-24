Chattanooga FC Women Start Campaign Off With Statement Win Over UFA Gunners

Chattanooga FC Women started its 2025 WPSL campaign with an emphatic 5-0 victory over UFA Gunners at Finley Stadium.

Reese McDermott and Kennedy Ball both scored braces to ultimately propel the Sky Blues to an important opening win in the Peachtree Division in the Southeast Conference within the South Region.

Returner Annalisa Vincent scored the fifth and final goal from an assist by Elisa Dean.

Ball's first goal of the evening was the pick of the bunch as she flicked in a low cross sent in by Hannah Tillett, showcasing the Chattanooga native's superb skill and talent.

Chattanooga set the tone early and were dominant throughout the contest and will look to carry momentum from the performance into next week's tie with Georgia Impact.

The Sky Blues will be back in action at Finley Stadium on Friday May 30th at 7:00 p.m. ET. Tickets are on sale now.