Chattanooga Football Club Announces 2025 Regular Season Schedule

Chattanooga Football Club will kick off its second season in MLS NEXT Pro by traveling to Inter Miami CF II on Saturday, March 8th before hosting regional rivals Huntsville City FC the next weekend at Finley Stadium.

Chattanooga FC will host ten MLS-affiliated clubs along with fellow independent club Carolina Core FC at Fort Finley throughout the 2025 season.

The first Independent Derby of 2025 will take place on April 13 as Chattanooga FC travels to Carolina Core FC at Truist Point, with a second meeting between the clubs scheduled for August 16. Chattanooga FC will host the third and final match of the regular season between the two clubs on September 21.

The club will host New England Revolution II on Memorial Day weekend and Chicago Fire II on Fourth of July weekend. There is also a three-match home slate on July 19, July 26 and August 2 against Inter Miami CF II, Crown Legacy FC and Toronto FC II respectively.

Chattanooga FC supporters will have six away matches that are commutable by car in one day when it travels to Atlanta United 2 (twice), Huntsville City FC (once), Crown Legacy FC in Charlotte (once) and Carolina Core FC (twice).

The regular season schedule, which was released by MLS NEXT Pro on Monday, consists of 406 games with each of the 29 clubs playing 28 regular season matches, 14 home and 14 away, spanning over 30 weeks. The regular season in MLS NEXT Pro will run from mid-March to early October.

Clubs will face divisional opponents a maximum of three times throughout the season, with intraconference rivals rounding out the schedule.

More news and notes

This will be the fourth season of MLS NEXT Pro and the earliest the league has ever started (March 7)

29 teams will compete in the league again (27 MLS affiliates and 2 independents, including Chattanooga FC)

Majority of matches will be broadcast on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

28 of 29 clubs will take part in Decision Day on Sunday, October 5

Eight teams per conference will qualify for playoffs (16 total)

Pick-Your-Opponent format will return to determine matchups for the first two round

Playoffs will feature 15 single elimination matches over the course of four consecutive weekends, ultimately culminating with MLS NEXT Pro Cup during the weekend of November 7

Pick-Your-Opponent playoff format

The 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs will feature the return of the “pick-your-opponent” format, debuted during the 2023 postseason

Eight teams will qualify for the playoffs from each conference, with seeds No. 1-4 from each conference selecting their opponents in the first round—there will be no first round bye for the No.1 seed)

In the second round only the highest remaining seed in each conference will select an opponent from any of the remaining three teams

Conference alignment

Chattanooga FC will compete in the Southeast Division in the Eastern Conference against Atlanta United 2, Carolina Core FC, Crown Legacy FC, Huntsville City FC, Inter Miami CF II, Orlando City B

MLS Season Pass on Apple TV