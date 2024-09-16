Chattanooga Football Club To Host Inaugural "CFC Classic" On Nov. 10

Chattanooga Football Club today announced it will be hosting the first-ever "CFC Classic" on Sunday, November 10 featuring some of the most iconic names in club history.

The event will take place at Baylor School's Soccer Stadium and will consist of two matches: a women's classic and a men's classic. The facility was recently named as a candidate to serve as a Team Base Camp for teams participating in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Players from past CFC squads are invited to participate to celebrate the club's rich history.

"I'm really excited for multiple reasons," said former CFC captain Juan Hernandez. "It's really exciting that the club is doing this. It's going to bring back a lot of memories. I know a lot of past players are coming. It's going to be great to see people I haven't seen in awhile and play with them again in a CFC uniform. It's a dream come true again! Once you're doing, you want to do it again. Sometimes it's hard to let it go, but it's another event to look forward to, even though it's just once a year."

Hernandez, Zeca Ferraz, Joao Costa, Luis Trude, Drew Courtney, Felipe Oliveira, along with co-founders and members of the inaugural team Thomas Clark and Sheldon Grizzle are just some of the players confirmed to be playing.

Hernandez emphasized the importance of the club to continue to celebrate and recognize its history.

"It's really important because everybody that's been here has given something to CFC and obviously CFC has given something to all of us as well. It's important to get together, recognize that and celebrate it. Everyone has a part in what CFC is becoming. Without those people, we wouldn't be here. It's really important that we all celebrate what has been and where we are going by doing things like this."

"With CFC's history of serving the community, this is a perfect event to be part of," said 2024 CFC Women captain Anna Land. "An event like this demonstrates what CFC's culture is about so well. Looking forward to seeing past and present teammates and fans out in November!"

Tickets for the CFC Classic go on sale at 10:00 a.m. EST on Monday, September 16th at CFCTIX.com. Ticket prices begin at $10 and are limited. Proceeds will benefit the CFC Academy Scholarship Fund.