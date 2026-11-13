City of Chattanooga Invites Residents To Celebrate The Season With Free Events

The City of Chattanooga Department of Community Development is inviting residents to celebrate the season of giving, gratitude, and togetherness with a series of free community events throughout November.

From holiday workshops and seasonal markets to clothing giveaways and Thanksgiving fellowship, this month's lineup offers something for individuals and families of all ages.

Centered around the theme A Season of Partnership, the November events are designed to bring neighbors together, connect residents with community resources, and create opportunities to give back while celebrating the holiday season.

Residents are invited to enjoy the following events:

Decorative Bow Making Workshop

Friday, November 13 | Noon–2:30 p.m.

Glenwood Community Center, 2610 E. 3rd St.

Get into the holiday spirit and learn the basics of creating decorative bows just in time for the holidays. This hands-on workshop offers participants an opportunity to learn a festive craft and enjoy time with fellow community members.

The Blessing Table

Saturday, November 14 | 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

Washington Hills Community Center, 4628 Oakwood Drive

Give and receive at The Blessing Table, where residents can find gently used clothing and household items at no cost. This community giveaway encourages neighbors to support one another and share resources with families who may benefit.

Annual Holiday Market

Saturday, November 14 | 10 a.m.–6 p.m

.Don Eaves Heritage House, 1428 Jenkins Road

Celebrate the holiday season while supporting local vendors at the Annual Holiday Market. Residents can browse unique merchandise, shop local businesses, and enjoy a day of community connection. Admission is free, and door prizes will be available.

Thanksgiving Cookout

Friday, November 20 | 5:30–7:30 p.m.

North Chattanooga Community Center, 406 May St.

Bring the family and join neighbors for an evening of Thanksgiving fellowship and community celebration. This free gathering is an opportunity to share a meal, build connections, and celebrate the spirit of gratitude together.

Pneuma Hope Harvest

Saturday, November 21

10 a.m. – Washington Hills Community Center, 4628 Oakwood Drive

12:30 p.m. – South Chattanooga Community Center, 1151 W. 40th St.

3 p.m. – Jessie Igou Community Center, 1312 Moss St.

The Pneuma Hope Harvest will provide residents with opportunities to receive holiday assistance through turkey giveaways, gently used warm clothing, and prayer. The giveaway will take place at three community centers throughout the day:

The Department of Community Development encourages residents to take advantage of these opportunities to connect with neighbors, support local initiatives, and experience the many ways Chattanooga's community centers serve as gathering places for residents.

For more information about November events and programs offered through the City of Chattanooga Department of Community Development, download their Fall/Winter Activity & Resource Guide or text “GUIDE” to (423) 643-7300.