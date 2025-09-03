Chattanooga Market Celebrates Annual Team Spirit Day This Sunday

The cooler temps are playing right into the upcoming themes at Chattanooga Market.

Fall football will be the vibe for this Sunday’s Team Spirit Day. Patrons are encouraged to wear their favorite team colors for the Sunday Funday.

The fanfare will spread to nearly 200 vendors in attendance, many of whom will have made team sports themed arts, crafts and even snack foods and treats.

Live music for this Sunday on the Lodge Cast Iron Sizzle Stage is Get Happy Jazz Band at 12:30pm and Robin Baker at 2:00pm.

Pears have recently made a debut, with apples coming quickly. Other fall produce will start to make an appearance in the coming weeks: squashes, sweet potatoes, cabbage, collard greens and carrots.

With more fall themed festivals coming for September and October, there is something new each week:

September 14 - Lodge Cast Iron Cook Off

September 21 - CultureFest

October 5th - Apple Festival

October 11/12 - Chattanooga Oktoberfest

Patrons can “stay in the know” and receive a monthly e-newsletter by registering at chattanoogamarket.com.