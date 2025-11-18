Chattanooga Market Celebrates The Holidays With Final Outdoor Market Of The Year

The final outdoor Chattanooga Market of the season will be a big one for the community.

New for this year, the Chattanooga Holiday Market will be held outdoors during the Saturday and Sunday leading up to Thanksgiving.

And, for the second year, the Market will be partnering with Ice on the Landing to celebrate their opening weekend.

This year, the Holiday Market event will take place for two days—Saturday, November 22nd (10am-5pm) and Sunday, November 23rd (11am-5pm).

For locals familiar with Ice on the Landing, it’s a much anticipating date. The ice skating rink will be open most days through February 1st. Hours, rink rentals and more can be found at iceonthelanding.com.

With over 150 vendors, food trucks and ice skating, the Chattanooga Holiday Market is meant to be an ongoing family tradition for kicking off the holiday season. The event is free to attend, however, charges do apply for ice skating.

Local makers will be prepared with holiday gifts at the ready or opportunities for commissioned pieces. An unexpected treat, a few of the farms will also be in attendance with fall produce or flowers to dress a Thanksgiving table.

As with every week, local food trucks will be at the event to feed even the hungriest of ice skaters. Mix It Up (Chattanooga Market’s beverage provider) will be serving festive adult beverages, while hot cocoa will be available at the ice rink for the youngsters.

The full weekend of festivities at Chattanooga Market provides for a new family tradition. Chattanooga Market and Ice on the Landing are greatly looking forward to sharing the holiday season kick off with the community, friends, and out of town visitors alike.