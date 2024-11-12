Chattanooga Market Comes "Home For The Holidays" For Final Two Outdoor Weeks

In the countdown until Christmas, Chattanooga Market Vendors will be preparing for the upcoming season with just two Sundays left to shop outdoors.

Then, in December, the Holiday Market will be held downtown, at the Chattanooga Convention Center.

Sunday, November 24th will be the launch into the season with Thanksgiving supplies on everyone’s list. The Chattanooga Market has everything to make a family meal including the turkey. Vegetables, breads, cranberry sauce and pies will be plentiful.

And, there’s nothing better than fresh, local foods prepared for Thanksgiving. Fall flower selections are also available for that perfect centerpiece.

New this year, Ice on the Landing will be the centerpiece at the Thanksgiving Market on Sunday, November 24th. Celebrating its 10 year anniversary, Ice on the Landing will be open most days through February 2nd. There will also be a “chill zone” offering additional seating, television, games and fire pit.

Market patrons will be able to shop Sundays, November 17 and 24 at the First Horizon Pavilion. Most vendors are already offering specially created gift bundles and other curated items for the holidays. It’s also the last two Sundays for farm foods prior to the winter season. Canned and jarred offerings will be available to tide over.

The Chattanooga Holiday Market will be held the first two weekends in December at the Chattanooga Convention Center. This special annual event will feature nearly 200 artists and crafters offering one-of-a-kind gifts, artisans foods, decorations—everything for the holiday season.

It’s an annual tradition for many, where shopping is merry with live holiday music, with plenty of lunch and snacks offerings and festive drinks available for purchase. It is also free to attend.

Visit holiday.market for more information.