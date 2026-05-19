Chattanooga Market Hosting Many Events Over The Memorial Day Weekend

This weekend, Chattanooga will be a destination for many in the region or a staycation for locals. There is plenty of fun to be had in the Scenic City, with Chattanooga Market serving as a home base.

Thursday kicks off the weekend a bit early for Chattanooga Market fans where the Market sets up in the Foundries District at the Creature Comforts Beer Garden.

It’s a selection of local makers and food artisans along side Chattanooga’s newest hip taproom. This local hangout is open from 4pm-8pm every Thursday. This week’s feature food truck is Go Gyro Go.

Saturdays, Chattanooga River Market continues to boast dozens of local makers and artisans rolling along the Tennessee Aquarium Plaza. It makes for the perfect day for families visiting to the downtown area complete with a stop at the aquarium.

Each Saturday, 10am-5pm, shoppers can experience this vibrant Market finding handmade goods, food truck delights and artisan foods. Live music also adds to the festive environment. It’s a must see to show off Chattanooga at its finest.

The Chattanooga Beer Fest returns for the Memorial Day Weekend on Saturday, May 23rd. The 21+ only event is a celebration of local and regional craft breweries and will boast hundreds of beers to sample. The ticketed event is 12pm-3pm at the Chattanooga Market.

Attendees will enjoy sampling and visiting with nearly three dozen breweries, live music from Fresh Mind and plenty of food and snacks with food trucks and select Market vendors. It’s the city’s original craft beer festival in its fifth year. Tickets are also available at the door the day of the event.

On Sunday May 24th the Chattanooga Market will be the place to be for its annual Street Food Festival. The event has become popular locally and regionally for its wide variety of food trucks and live music all layered onto the weekly Sunday Market.

This year over 30 different food trucks will be in attendance, all lined up Reggie White Boulevard to make the grazing easy. Folks will find cultural foods such as Thai, BBQ, Mexican along with American favorites like burgers and sandwiches. Breakfast will be offered as well…donuts, pancakes and pastries and there’s plenty of desserts such as frozen yogurt, cakes and cookies and other sweet treats.

The produce continues to roll in; peaches made their first appearance last week. Fresh cut flowers are a highlight this spring and will continue to be a crowd pleaser well into the summer.

Live music for this Sunday at Chattanooga Market is New Grass Express.