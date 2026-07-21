Chattanooga Market Hosts Their First “Open Mic” Sunday Celebrating Local Musicians

A new themed day emerges this Sunday at the Chattanooga Market: Singer Songwriter Sunday will be a laid-back day dedicated to original music and the talented voices behind it.

Throughout the day, patrons will enjoy live performances from local and regional singer-songwriters sharing their own songs, stories, and sounds on the Sunday Funday Stage.

It’s the perfect Market backdrop for discovering new music while shopping, eating, and soaking up the summer vibes.

The open mic style event (not to be confused with karaoke) will be hosted by Maria Jordania a local favorite singer and songwriter.

Sign-ups for those wanting to participate begin on-site at the stage are beginning at 11am on a first-come, first-served basis.

Interested performers should bring their own instruments, as only a microphone and house speakers will be provided.

Performances must be family friendly.

Solo artists are encouraged, though small groups are welcome if they can accommodate quick transitions between sets so everyone has a chance to play.

The summer produce at Chattanooga Market is at its peak with plenty of peppers, tomatoes, peaches, cabbage, okra and even blackberries were still spotted last week. Corn made its debut in the past week or two. As well, several new vendors have joined the Market this summer. There’s always something new to experience.

More noteworthy themes coming down the road include a few first time events such as Market Trivia on Sunday, August16th and Touch a Truck on Sunday, August 23rd. The full schedule of events is at ChattanoogaMarket.com.

Know Before You Go