Chattanooga Market Joins In Chattanooga's Bluegrass Celebration This Sunday

This Sunday at Chattanooga Market will be the ultimate mix of live music, local eats, cold brews, and peak-season produce.

Patrons can expect a toe-tappin’, banjo-playin’, string-singin’ blend of country, folk, and bluegrass, featuring Redbud Bluegrass Band on the Sunday Funday Stage.

With two free performances throughout the day, there will be plenty of chances to dance, sway, and soak up the sounds.

Redbud is a bluegrass band based in Boone, NC, honoring traditional bluegrass while blending in a fresh, modern style. As a group of young musicians, they create a warm, inviting sound that reflects both their deep respect for the genre’s roots and their passion for innovation.

The Market is boasting an average of 125 vendors per Sunday, many of whom are new this fall. Dozens of food trucks offer a variety of cultural themed foods along with traditional fare as well.

And, Fall is a great time to grab the season’s produce for canning and jarring or cooking up comfort meals at home. As always, folks will find meats, breads, grains, produce and fresh flowers.

Market fans stayed tuned, the Chattanooga Holiday Market returns this year for two weekends in December at the Chattanooga Convention Center. The family of artists at Chattanooga Market are gearing up for the holidays and gift giving.

Know Before You Go