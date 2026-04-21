Chattanooga Market Launches Its 26th Season With A Grand Opening Weekend

The Chattanooga Market is set to open for its 26th season this weekend on April 25th and 26th. Market hours are extended to include both Saturday (10am-5pm) and Sunday (11am - 5pm).

The weekly event is held at the First Horizon Pavilion in downtown Chattanooga. It’s Chattanooga’s most beloved spring tradition.

For newcomers to experience, the Market is a gathering of local artisans, live music, dozens of food trucks and even brunch themed drinks. It is where locals connect, a must see for visitors and a the best spot to procure the season’s freshest foods.

For Opening Weekend, strawberries are what’s in season and farms are eager to place a basket in every set of arms. Opening Weekend fresh finds include flower bouquets, baked breads, sweet treats, and plenty of artisan made foods.

The vibrant art scene at Chattanooga Market continues to grow with fine art, jewelry, woodworks, photography and many new artists joining this year. New food trucks have been added with 30+ to choose from this weekend alone. Overall, 200+ vendors will be attending Opening Weekend, many of them newcomers to the Chattanooga Market.

There’s always a new reason to see what’s going on—each Sunday boasts a new theme. Early spring fan favorites include the Strawberry Festival (May 3rd), Mother’s Day with Acura of Chattanooga (May 10th) and Street Food Festival (May 24th). The full calendar of events can be found online at ChattanoogaMarket.com.

After Opening Weekend, Chattanooga Market hours are Sundays 11am-4pm.