The Chattanooga Market Opens For Its 25th Season This Weekend

The Chattanooga Market is set to open for its 25th season this weekend on April 26th and 27th.

Market hours are extended to include both Saturday (10am-5pm) and Sunday (11am - 4pm). The weekly event is held at the First Horizon Pavilion in the Historic Southside of Chattanooga.

Commemorating the special year, a compilation of stories is in the works, highlighting vendors who have been a part of this special Market since the early days, back to 2001. Written by local journalist Barry Courter, the stories are presented online here, with new features appearing weekly—25 in total.

For this weekend, strawberries are what’s in-season and farms are eager to place a basket in every set of arms. Opening Weekend fresh finds include flower bouquets, baked breads, sweet treats, and plenty of artisan made foods.

The vibrant art scene at Chattanooga Market continues to grow with fine art, jewelry, woodworks, photography and many new artists joining this year.

New food trucks have been added with 30+ to choose from this weekend alone. Overall, 200+ vendors will be attending Opening Weekend, many of them newcomers to Chattanooga Market.

There’s always a new reason to see what’s going on—each Sunday boasts a new theme. Early spring fan favorites include the Strawberry Festival (May 4th), Mother’s Day with Acura of Chattanooga (May 11th) and Street Food Festival (May 25th).

Live music Opening Weekend on the Lodge Cast Iron Sizzle Stage:

Saturday, April 26: Sweet Georgia Sound

Sunday, April 27: Chattanooga Horn Authority

The full calendar of events can be found online at ChattanoogaMarket.com.

After Opening Weekend, Chattanooga Market hours are Sundays 11am-4pm.

