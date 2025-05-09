Chattanooga Releases Spring & Summer Community Activity Guide

The City of Chattanooga’s Department of Community Development is proud to announce the release of their inaugural Spring and Summer Community Activity Guide, a comprehensive resource highlighting activities, programs, and essential services offered at the city's 19 community facilities.

"The Community Activity Guide is more than a listing of programs—it’s a reflection of our city’s dedication to community, inclusion, and opportunity,” said Carol Hunter, Administrator for Community Development.

This seasonal guide reflects the city’s continued commitment to creating an equitable and thriving community by providing accessible, engaging opportunities for residents of all ages.

From youth enrichment and fitness classes to senior programs and special events, the guide is packed with ways to stay active and connected throughout the warmer months.

In addition to community activity listings, the guide features key information for the Office of Family Empowerment.

As Hamilton County’s official Community Action Agency, OFE serves thousands of residents annually by connecting families in need with essential resources, financial assistance, and case management services. In the guide, residents can access information on how to apply and special outreach opportunities to speak with the staff.

The guide also features the Community Advisory Committee (CAC), which plays a vital role in promoting civic engagement and ensuring community voices are heard in the decision-making process.

By fostering dialogue between residents and local government, the CAC supports initiatives that directly impact neighborhoods and quality of life across Chattanooga. If you’re interested in being a part of CAC, the guide can help you find your region to apply to.

Explore the Community Activity Guide from your phone or computer. Visit cha.city/cdguide or text “GUIDE” to (423) 643-7300.