Chattanooga Renaissance Faire Lineup Set For Expanded Fall Event

The Chattanooga Renaissance Faire returns November 14-15, expanding into a two-day event across Coolidge Park and Renaissance Park with live entertainment, immersive characters, combat, demonstrations and hands-on experiences.

Following the success of Chattanooga’s inaugural Renaissance Faire this spring, the fall Faire will be larger, transforming both parks into an immersive, pop-up Renaissance-inspired world.

The entertainment lineup spans armored combat, circus arts, music, comedy, juggling, fire performance, improv and more. Dauntless Armored Combat will bring full-contact armored combat to the Faire.

There will be circus performances from Dandy the Modern Monkey Boy and Fickle & Fray, featuring Crystalline Creative & JuggleTime. The lineup also includes Folk Around and Find Out, Snapping Pyros, Ambush Improv, Andrew Witherspoon featuring Callie Sioux, Cash Clip, The Buckle and Bits Show and BattleKat Combat.

Across the Faire, guests will encounter musicians, circus artists, pirates, mermaids and an extensive cast of characters, including Jelley, Treasure Coast Mermaid, Shaina Spins, Mermaid Jules, Alhambra Pirates, Gingersnap the Fairy, Dylan Tweed, Juggler, Melusine, Droopel the Barbarian, Annika Hyer, Dame Wisteria, Vespa the Bug Fae, Jette & Lena, Tanasi Fusion, Mickey Hansen, Sammi Kat & Hoan the Hat, Thistle the Deer, Washing Wenches and The Tempo Troupe.

The Chattanooga Zoo and Happinest Raptors will add live animal and educational programming to the Faire.

Entertainment is only one part of the experience. Guests can explore multiple stages, combat areas, live-action role playing, Dungeons & Dragons, workshops, food and drink, and a large marketplace of independent artisans and makers.

Traditional crafts will also be brought to life throughout the Faire with working forges and live demonstrations in clay, fiber art, block printing, silversmithing and leatherworking, giving visitors the opportunity to see makers at work and learn more about the processes behind their crafts.

Designed to be explored rather than simply watched, the Faire invites guests to dress up, wander between the two parks, interact with characters, discover performances and demonstrations, and become part of the world themselves.

The Chattanooga Renaissance Faire takes place Saturday, November 14 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday, November 15 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Coolidge Park and Renaissance Park in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

The complete entertainment schedule and additional Faire details will be released as the event approaches. Tickets are available now at www.chattrenfaire.com