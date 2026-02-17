Aquarium Plaza's Chattanooga River Market Opens Weekends Beginning March 7th

Spring break weekends in March will be buzzing with regional tourists visiting the the Chattanooga area.

Located at the Tennessee Aquarium Plaza, the Chattanooga River Market offers visitors a unique window into Chattanooga’s creative culture, serving as a vibrant extension of the Tennessee Aquarium experience.

Operating every Saturday, March through October—with expanded dates for Spring Break weekends and national holidays—the market elevates the plaza’s atmosphere, providing a seamless blend of commerce, community, and culture.

For the 2026 season, the Chattanooga River Market will be open for several full weekends in March and into April and then move to a Saturday only format. The full schedule can be viewed at Chattanoogamarket.com. OPENING WEEKEND is March 7th and 8th, continuing with a weekend format right up to Easter.

Each River Market is filled with dozens of makers bringing art, fresh foods, and live music with vendors meandering along the plaza amidst a backdrop of the Tennessee Aquarium and the Tennessee River. The River Market is free to attend and offers additional programming many holiday weekends.

The organizers of the Chattanooga River Market are best known for the downtown Chattanooga Market which will open for the 2026 season the weekend of April 25th and 26th.

As the preparations are well underway, makers interested in becoming a part of this authentic farmers and artists market can apply to become a vendor at Chattanoogamarket.com/apply.