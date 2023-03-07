Chattanooga Roller Derby Returns In May For First Home Game Of 2023

Chattanooga Roller Derby is hitting the track again this summer with their first home game of the season.

This home bout will be the first bout at their new venue in Camp Jordan Arena.

The bout is on Saturday, May 6th. The doors open at 2pm and Chattanooga Roller Derby’s juniors team, the Ruby Regulators, will battle the Atlanta Junior Roller Derby at 3pm.

The Chattanooga All-Stars will play at 5pm with a bout against Atlanta Dirty South Derby. Then the Chattanooga B-team, the Chattanooga Roller Derby B-Railers will play against the Atlanta Rumble B’s. The final game will take place at 7pm, and the event ends around 9pm.

This triple header is brought to you by Main Line Tattoo Parlor and will benefit Girls Inc of Chattanooga.

Tickets are $12 for adults, $8 for veterans, $6 for kids 6-12, and free for kids 5 and under.

You can purchase tickets online at https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/5738662 as well as at the door.

This is a family-friendly event where concessions (and even adult beverages) are available for purchase.

For more information regarding what Chattanooga Roller Derby is rolling into next, visit their Facebook page or www.chattanoogarollerderby.com.