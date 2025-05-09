Chattanooga Roller Derby Returns With A Mission: Skating For Community Impact

Hard hits and soft hearts — that’s the balance Chattanooga Roller Derby brings to every bout.

On Saturday, May 17, CRD is back at Camp Jordan Arena for the second home game of the 2024 season, and this time, they’re skating for a cause.

A portion of all proceeds from this triple-header event will benefit Chattanooga Room in the Inn, a local nonprofit providing shelter and services to women experiencing homelessness. The bout is sponsored by Comfort Cremation Center.

Game schedule:

3:00 PM – Ruby Regulators vs. Steel City Slayers

5:00 PM – CRD All-Stars vs. Twin Valleys

7:00 PM – Lil Debbie Downers vs. Thiccin Nuggets

The 7 PM bout brings extra excitement as the Lil Debbie Downers make their highly anticipated debut, facing off against fan-favorites the Thiccin Nuggets in a spicy battle for the CRD interleague trophy, to be awarded at our final home game of the season.

As a 100% skater-run league, CRD isn't just focused on competition — they're committed to community. From fundraising to volunteering, these athletes regularly use their platform to lift up those around them.

Tickets and full details at square.link/u/lbBFIPIz

Bring the whole family and enjoy a full day of derby thrills, local vendors, CRD merch, concessions, and adult beverages.

Follow the action on Facebook and Instagram at @ChattanoogaRollerDerby, or visit chattanoogarollerderby.com for more info.