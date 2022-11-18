Chattanooga's 2022 Trail Of Lights Shines Brighter With New Holiday Offerings

Break out the garland and jingle bells because the holiday season is here! Embrace the holiday season with your friends and family while exploring Chattanooga’s 2022 Holiday Trail of Lights, showcasing all the city’s fluorescent wonder and joyful experiences.
The Holiday Trail of Lights features festive experiences with millions of twinkling lights throughout some of Chattanooga’s top attractions.
Wander through Rock City’s brand-new Enchanted Garden of Lights realm, named the Heart of the Mountain; zip around the rink at Ice on the Landing; visit with live reindeer on the Riverfront; drive through holiday-themed light displays; and more.
From Santa sightings and a winter wonderland to a Forest of Wishes and holiday cruises down the Tennessee River, Chattanooga offers an array of holiday entertainment for all.
‘Tis the season to feel merry and bright with some of the most spirited Holiday Trail of Lights experiences:
- *NEW Event Offerings: Heart of the Mountain realm, Christmas Market, and dinner in Santa’s Workshop & Kitchen at Rock City’s Enchanted Garden of Lights
- Tennessee Valley Railroad Museum’s North Pole Limited & Holiday Train Excursions
- Creative Discovery Museum’s Gingerbread Workshops
- *NEW Event: The Chattanooga Zoo’s Asian Lantern Festival
- Ice On the Landing at The Chattanooga Choo Choo
- Forest of Wishes at Ruby Falls
- *NEW Event: Magic of Lights at the Summit of Softball Complex
- Tennessee Aquarium’s Holidays Under the Peaks
- *NEW Event: NoogaLights at Chester Frost Park
Share your Holiday Trail of Lights experiences by using #VisitChatt for a chance to be featured on the @VisitChatt social media.