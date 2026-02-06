Chattanooga's Pop-Up Project To Present B.L.A.C. Fest February 20-22

B.L.A.C. Fest (Black Legacy of Arts and Culture Festival) is a Black History Month weekend celebration held February 20–22 honoring the creativity, history, and cultural impact of Black artistry.

The festival is presented by The Pop-up Project in collaboration with Providence Newson Dance Company and SOBI.

This year’s theme, Framework, looks at the structures that shape Black creativity, identity, liberation and how art can challenge what limits us and build what comes next.

Expect a multi-disciplinary lineup:

Art CHATT: Framework | February 20th 730pm-10pm

​Art CHATT is a SOBI event series highlighting the work of local and regional artists, while fostering conversations. Art CHATT: Framework, will explore the structures that influence creative identity through art and live dialogue with a panel of local Black artists and cultural leaders. This event will be at Studio34 (3214 Brainerd Road).

Beyond the Frame | February 21st 2pm-4pm

This showing features the full-length from Providence Newson Dance Company. Beyond the Frame explores the artistic world of Crystal Newson: her movement language, influences, and interpretation—while bringing Black visual art to life on stage. Black visual artworks are studied, interpreted, and translated into movement, allowing the choreography to respond to texture, emotion, color, and meaning found within each piece. Beyond the Frame bridges three artistic worlds, honoring Black artists across disciplines while expanding how their work can be experienced into motion. This event will be at Barking Legs Theater (1307 Dodds Avenue).

Beyond the Frame: Portraits | February 22nd 2pm-330pm

This special showing is a free matinee specifically designed for families. It features youth performances from The Pop-up Project’s program partners, guest artist performances, an abridged version of the full-length evening performance. This event will be at Studio34 (3214 Brainerd Road).

Frame by Frame: Short Films Screening | February 22nd 6pm-8pm

Frame by Frame is a short film screening highlighting the work of local Black filmmakers. Each short offers a different lens exploring the realities of black life, creativity, and identity. This event will be at Studio34 (3214 Brainerd Road).

B.L.A.C. Fest matters because it creates a visible, connected platform for Black artists across disciplines and invites Chattanooga to show up for the legacy and the future being shaped in real time.

﻿For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.