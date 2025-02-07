Chattanooga's Towing History Comes To Life In A Most Unusual Museum

In the late 1970’s the city of Miami, Fl., launched a tourism campaign with the caption, "Miami: See It Like A Native". I did and since then, whenever I moved, I made sure to go out and explore my new local surroundings.

When I first moved to Chattanooga in 2020, I didn’t explore much for about two years. That was due to the COVID pandemic and adjusting to my new part-time role as a caregiver for my mother.

It is fascinating to learn about the items made or started right here in the Scenic City. MoonPies, Little Debbie snacks, Krsytal burgers, Icy Hots, home to the first Coca-Cola bottling Company, Mini-Golf, and so much more.

Did you know we are also the birthplace of tow-trucks?

This week I visited the International Towing and Recovery Hall of Fame and Museum. Chattanooga native Ernest Holmes Sr. invented the first working tow truck in 1916. Apparently, he went to help his friend who had plunged his Model-T Ford into a ditch. He modified his1913 Cadillac with pulleys and brackets and successfully pulled the car out of the ditch.

He patented his invention in 1918 and founded the Ernest Holmes Company. In the 1990s the company was bought by Miller Industry, which is still considered the world’s leader in towing and recovery equipment. There are based in Ooltewah.

The Museum came about when a group of towing professionals, called the Friends of Towing, decided to recognize the towing and recovery industry, record the industry’s history, and display artifacts and memorabilia for the public.

The museum on Broad Street offers a self-guided tour. You can take your time exploring their collection, which also includes small wrecker models, pedal cars, vintage gas pumps and communications systems, and even golf carts made for towing as well. If you do have any questions the museum staff is quick to assist you.

I was in awe of their Diamond-T 969A, which was used in WWII by the U.S. Army to recover, tow and fuel vehicles on the battlefield. This incredible tank looking tow wrecker was produced in Chattanooga from 1941-1949. They have the world’s fastest wrecker on display. This wrecker held an average speed of 109.330 MPH at the Talladega Speedway August 1, 1979. I’m a Jeep lover and they have an antique Willy’s Jeep wrecker / snowplow on display in my favorite color – blue.

They have a replica of Holmes’ 1913 Cadillac prototype on display. Tater-Tot is their interactive display allowing children to raise and lower the towing boom and move it from left to right.

But this place is much more than a museum. The museum is where you’ll also find the names of hundreds of individuals from around the world that were inducted into the Hall of Fame. These individuals have been honored for their dedication, innovation, leadership and achievements in the towing and recovery industry.

In a male dominated industry, it was nice to see the wall plague honoring the Women of the Towing and Recovery Association of America and the many women inducted into the Hall of Fame too.

Something I learned during my tour is that towing and recovery professionals are among the highest number of killed responders due to their work proximity of high-speed traffic and impaired or distracted drivers.

Inside the museum the Wall of the Fallen displays the names of those killed in the line of service. It’s a somber reminder to move over when you see a vehicle and responders on the side of the road. Outside the museum is a stunning sculpture dedicated to the Wall of the Fallen showing a man lifting a fellow man and child out of the water.