Chattanooga Steam Professional Women's Fastpitch Team To Launch Inaugural Season At Frost Stadium

Announced previously towards the end of 2023, Chattanooga’s new professional fastpitch team will begin their inaugural season at Frost Stadium in Warner Park. The Steam is an independent, professional fastpitch team made of some of the top post-collegiate athletes in the world.

The Steam will play a 6 week, 25+ game schedule beginning June 19th with the Scenic City Pro Cup, hosting 3 other professional teams for the event – the Oklahoma City Spark, Florida Vibe, and New York Rise.

In only a few months, the Steam has already built a great foundation with the signing of 3 Time All American Kaylee Tow of Alabama, 2019 SEC Player of the Year and 2019 National Player of the Year Abbey Cheek-Ramsey at the University of Kentucky, All American Hayley Busby from Oklahoma State University, the University of Florida’s Pal Egan, and international professional veteran Jen Machuda. More player announcements will be shared soon on all social media platforms, so stay tuned!

In addition to the Scenic City Pro Cup, the Steam will host the other professional teams again July 24th-27th in the Champion Cup and will also travel to Oklahoma City to face the Spark, Clearwater to face the Florida Vibe, and Long Island to face the New York Rise.

Tickets, which are offered in a variety of options, will go on sale this month.

For more information, visit their website at steamfastpitch.com