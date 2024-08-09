Chattanooga Strike Set To Launch This Month: Tryouts Open On Saturday

Professional basketball is coming to town with the launch of the Chattanooga Strike, the newest member of the American Basketball Association (ABA).

The team is looking for the best players to represent the city both on and off the court. This rare opportunity provides players with a regional stage to showcase their talent while aiming for national exposure upon securing a playoff berth.

The 20-game season will host home games at the Midtown Arena. The Strike Organization has three goals: to provide the best sport viewing experience in Chattanooga; to provide an opportunity for local talent to develop and showcase their skills; and, to become an organization that actively helps to reduce violence in Chattanooga by way of positive influence and revenue generation for community led efforts.

The league, which was founded in partnership with the NBA in 1999 by Joe Newman and the late Richard Tinkham has grown to become the largest sports league in the world.

Notable members include: Julius Irving (Dr. J), George Gervin (The Iceman), Ricky Barry and Moses Malone, along with many others who came to be NBA players. The ABA was formed and has been operating in partnership for the past 24 years.

Coach Melvin Young will serve as The Strike’s head coach. He will be joined by others at upcoming tryouts, with the first being held on August 10 at Midtown Arena located at 4201 Cherryton Drive from noon until 3 p.m. Cost for tryouts is $25 which will go into team organization efforts.

Organizers noted that while the hope is on developing and having players selected for professional draft, their true mission is reducing violent crime by providing positive change that will discourage gang and criminal activity by team building and engagement within the community.

“We know that this is a tremendous opportunity not only for our players but for our community,” said organizer Seth Davis. “On any given day, having a place to go, something to do and a team that stands with you is encouraging; however, when you add into the mix the coaching and opportunity that the ABA is providing, the sky is the limit for many of these players.”

Organizers noted the excitement over having an actual sports arena for home games. “Many of these teams play in local gyms or community centers. To have a dedicated place to serve as our home court gives our players a real advantage. We can’t wait to pack the stands and make a difference.”

The Strike encourages any interested potential team members to come out for try-outs and to stay in touch through their Facebook page. For learn more about the ABA, visit their website.