Chattanooga To Ring In 2025 With An Unforgettable NYE Celebration

The countdown to 2025 is on, and Chattanooga is ready to celebrate in style.

The City of Chattanooga invites all to Coolidge Park Tuesday, December 31, 2024, for a FREE, family-friendly New Year’s Eve celebration packed with excitement, entertainment, and unforgettable moments.

Set against the breathtaking backdrop of the Tennessee River, this event promises to be one of the most spectacular celebrations in the region and even bigger than last year’s inaugural event.

The festivities kick off at 4 PM, featuring a family fun zone with games and activities to delight kids of all ages. Starting at 6 PM, there will be a special kids’ celebration, complete with a family countdown and dazzling performances by the Chattanooga Fire Cabaret and the theater group Playful Evolving Monsters.

Shortly after, the evening will feature an incredible lineup of entertainment and activities for all ages to bring in 2025. Enjoy live music on the main stage, showcasing local talent and a dynamic mix of rock, country, and Jazz performances and local dance performers adding magic and wonder to the evening. Treat yourself to bites and beverages from local food trucks and vendors.

As the night reaches midnight, join the community to count down to 2025 with a spectacular display of fireworks and music, creating an unforgettable moment of joy and excitement.

Open and free to everyone—Chattanooga’s New Year’s Eve Celebration at Coolidge Park is the perfect way to start 2025 with laughter, love, and cherished memories.

Kids Stage Lineup

4:00 PM - 6:00 PM: Fun zone opens with DJ jams

6:00 PM: Kids/Family Countdown with the Chattanooga Fire Cabaret and Playful Evolving

Monsters theater group performing

Main Stage Lineup

6:00 PM - 7:00 PM: DJ Shoey Russell

6:15 PM - 6:45 PM: Soul Aerobics Dance Group with DJ Shoey Russell

7:00 PM - 7:45 PM: Country artist Klark Kint

7:45 PM - 8:15 PM: DJ Shoey Russell

8:15 PM - 9:30 PM: Rock with Behold The Brave

9:45 PM - 10:30 PM: Smooth sounds with Saxophonist Frank Bumpass

10:30 PM - 11:45 PM: Classic Rock hits and new jams with Red Pawn

11:45 PM - 12:00 AM: Countdown to 2025 with DJ Shoey Russell

12:00 AM - 12:30 AM:Fireworks with DJ Shoey Russell's performance to close the night.

