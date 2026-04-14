Chattanooga Week Returns April 19–25 With Seven Days Of Community Celebration

Chattanooga is set to come alive with the return of Chattanooga Week 2026, a seven-day cultural experience taking place April 19–25, 2026, featuring a dynamic lineup of events designed to unite the city through music, fashion, art, and community engagement.

Anchored by the officially recognized 423 Day on April 23, Chattanooga Week highlights the power of collaboration and creative expression while driving community connection and local economic impact.

“Chattanooga Week is more than events — it’s a movement to unify our city through creativity, culture, and community,” said LaSha' Rockymore-Mitchell, Executive Director of Music Fashion and Arts Foundation. “423 Day was built on the idea of collaboration and still holds that. The vision is to make Chattanooga feel like home for everyone — to meet the great people doing great things across our city.”

Celebrated annually on April 23, 423 Day is the centerpiece of Chattanooga Week and a city-recognized celebration of local culture and unity. This year’s free community fair at Miller Park is expected to draw 500+ attendees, featuring:

Live performances by Swayyvo and Kindora

Local craft and food vendors

Community resource organizations

Interactive creative experiences

The full week is projected to impact over 1,500 Chattanooga residents, supporting small businesses, artists, and community organizations while contributing to the city’s growing creative economy.

Chattanooga Week features seven curated “chapters,” each offering a unique experience:

Sunday, April 19 – Sip, Sing & Paint (The SmArt Oasis)

Monday, April 20 – Networking & Karaoke Night (Blue Orleans Restaurant)

Tuesday, April 21 – Crafting in the Community (Serenity Childcare Chattanooga)

Wednesday, April 22 – WileOut Wednesday Showcase (Barlery Chattanooga)

Thursday, April 23 – 423 Day Community Fair (Miller Park)

Friday, April 24 – Throwback Karaoke Night (423 Therapy)

Saturday, April 25 – Community Cookout & Field Day Finale

Full schedule and agenda available at www.chattanoogaweek.com

By activating multiple venues across the city, the initiative encourages foot traffic, local spending, and deeper community engagement throughout the week.

Chattanooga Week serves as both a cultural celebration and an economic driver — creating opportunities for:

Local vendors and entrepreneurs to generate revenue

Artists and creatives to showcase and monetize their work

Community organizations to connect directly with residents

By activating multiple venues across the city, the initiative encourages foot traffic, local spending, and deeper community engagement throughout the week.