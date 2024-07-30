Chattanooga Zoo Hosts Pirates, Parrots, And Princesses In Dress-Up Day

This Saturday, August 3, Chattanooga Zoo and Magic Lamp Entertainment are hosting Pirates, Parrots and Princesses at the Zoo.

This dress-up event is free with Zoo general admission, children 12 years old and younger who dress in a themed costume receive 50% off their ticket and a cast of pirates and princesses will be available for photos including Jack Sparrow, Moana, Rapunzel, Ariel and more.

“Pirates, Parrots and Princesses is one of the most unique events we host,” said Darde Long, president and CEO of Chattanooga Zoo. “Kids and adults enjoy dressing up to tour the Zoo, and we really appreciate our friends at Magic Lamp Entertainment for bringing an outstanding cast of characters to engage with our visitors and take photos.”

The event will also include a scavenger hunt, themed enrichment activities for Zoo animals, parrot coloring sheets, parrot conservation information, and extra keeper chats during the event. Additionally, keepers will bring out parrots at 11 a.m. and another ambassador animal at 11:30 a.m. for meet and greets with guests.

Pirates, Parrots and Princesses is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Zoo will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. like normal.

For more event information and general admission Zoo tickets, visit chattzoo.org/events/pirates-parrots-princesses

For more information about Magic Lamp Entertainment, visit magiclampentertainment.com/