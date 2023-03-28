Chattanooga’s 10th Annual Autism Celebration Walk Comes To Coolidge Park April 15th

Families, organizations, and businesses are gearing up for the 10th Annual Chattanooga Autism Celebration Walk scheduled for Saturday, April 15 from 9am to noon at Coolidge Park.

Every year since 2013, hundreds of people from the Chattanooga area have rallied together to show their support at the largest autism walk in our area. Over 1000 people are expected to attend this year, including autistic individuals, families, friends, work colleagues, teachers, service providers, and the general public.

This event celebrates autistic individuals and their families as well as promotes equity and inclusion for neurodivergent people. Families will come together to connect, and also meet autism-related services providers in our region. The community will learn about autism from over 70 autism banners lining the Walnut Street Bridge.

Along with promoting equity and inclusion, and educating our community, the walk also raises funds for the Chattanooga Autism Center (CAC), a local nonprofit dedicated to providing resources and support to autistic individuals and families. Programs supported by these funds include an outpatient clinic, adult support program, music therapy, Bridges Behavior Therapy Clinic, support groups, and annual autism conferences.

Dave Buck, Executive Director of the CAC encouraged the entire community to “unite in celebration, equity, and inclusion of and for autistic people”. People can register online and select sizes for their complementary shirts. Families, businesses, schools, and other organizations can create teams and win prizes. The walk route is 2 miles and goes over the Walnut Street Bridge and back. This year’s goal is to raise $90,000.

Walkers and supporters can register now at chattautismwalk.com. For more information on how to register, exhibit, or volunteer, people should visit the website or call Amber Doolittle at 423-531-6961, opt. 3 or Dave Buck (CAC Executive Director) at 423-531-6961, opt. 4.