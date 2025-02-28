Chattanooga’s Community Center Camps Launch All-Ages Summer Adventures

The City of Chattanooga’s Department of Community Development is excited to announce the return of its annual Summer Camp, offering an enriching and fun-filled experience for kids, teens, and seniors.

Campers will enjoy various fun-filled sports, technology, arts and crafts, dance, and creative and educational opportunities in partnership with several community resources and organizations.

"We are thrilled to offer another summer of adventure, learning, and fun for our community," said Carol Hunter, Administrator of the Department of Community Development. "With programs for kids, teens, and seniors, we are creating a space where all generations can come together and enjoy an unforgettable summer."

Summer camp will take place from June 2, 2025, to July 25, 2025, across 16 community centers throughout the city. Camp will be closed on June 19th and from June 30th through July 4th during the holiday week. A total of 650 campers will be accepted, so early registration is encouraged!

Registration Dates & Cost: Kids & Teen Camp Only! - Registration starts March 1, 2025!

Please note that these prices are for kids and teen camps only. Sensational senior camp is free! Summer camp will be closed on June 19 and from June 30th through July 4.

Camp Dates: June 2 – July 26, 2024 (Monday-Friday), Camp Time: 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Youth Summer Camp: Open to ages 6-12

Teen Summer Camp: Open to ages 13-16

Sensational Senior Camp: Open to Ages 50 & up (Free!)

Hixson Community Center (5401 School Dr)

North River Civic Center (1009 Executive Dr. Ste 102)

Early Bird Dates: March 1, 2025 – March 31, 2025

Hamilton County Residents Rate: $30.00

Non-Hamilton County Residents Rate: $70.00

Regular Registration Dates: April 1, 2025 – May 2, 2025

Hamilton County Residents Rate: $40.00

Non-Hamilton County Residents Rate: $80.00

Ways to Register: Text “CAMP” to (423) 643-7300, download the MyChattConnect App for an easy way to register from your phone, or visit www.chattanooga.gov/summercamp

For more information about summer camp, please visit our website, email summercamp@chattanooga.gov or call/text us at (423) 643-7300.