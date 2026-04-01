Chattanooga’s First-Ever Renaissance Faire To Debut At Coolidge Park On May 30th

Chattanooga is set to welcome its first-ever Renaissance Faire on Saturday, May 30, 2026, as Verre Noir brings a full day of old-world revelry, artisan splendor, and live performance to Coolidge Park, 150 River St. Running from 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM, the event is free and open to the public.

The faire grew directly from community demand. After Verre Noir hosted a Renaissance-themed Night Market on Frazier Avenue, an evening of lantern light, merry makers, handcrafted wares, and costumed revelry, the response was immediate and overwhelming. Guests lingered, vendors thrived, performers dazzled, and one truth became clear: this was something Chattanooga wanted more of.

“What started as a themed gathering became a shared vision, to bring a true Renaissance Faire to Chattanooga," organizers explained. "This is not a departure from the Night Market. It’s its natural evolution.”

The response ahead of the inaugural event has been extraordinary. More than 9,000 people marked “Interested” on Facebook alone, this event is already generating significant community buzz ahead of launch. With two live stages running all day and 150 artisan vendors, this is a full-scale festival from day one. Verre Noir’s audience reach—1.7 million Instagram views and 778,000+ Facebook views in 2025—reflects a deeply engaged, culture-forward community that consistently shows up.

The faire’s grounds unfold in the shape of a great star, with each point stretching outward to stages, artisan guilds, and places of merriment. Programming includes live music and stage performances, roaming characters, calligraphy and leatherwork demonstrations, metalcraft, kids’ craft stations, costume contests, interactive games, pop-up performances, and an artisan marketplace. Food vendors and nearby shops will offer themed fare worthy of a feast.

Confirmed performers include Pixie Peculiar, Jenergy Art, ACW Iron Swan, Besti Vatis, Jelley the Fairy, Choo

Choo Forge, Ambush Improv, Song&String, Chattanooga Event Entertainment, The Buckle and Bits Show, BattleKat Combat, Vespa the Bug Fae, Happinest Raptors, Crystalline Creative, Tanasi Fusion, Mermaid Illyria and more to be announced.

For those seeking an elevated experience, the King & Queen Feast offers a catered meal with the festival’s King and Queen at 12:00 PM, featuring a special live combat performance. Early bird tickets are available now at square.link/u/B4YBVmCc, with prices increasing in April..

The Chattanooga Renaissance Faire is produced by Verre Noir of Joli Jardin Company, supported by a dedicated fellowship of twelve Chattanooga-based creatives engaged exclusively in bringing the Faire to life. This specialized team spans event production, performance, retail, and community organizing, building upon the thriving alternative arts community Verre Noir established through its monthly Night Markets and other events on Frazier Avenue.

General admission is free. For more information, visit chattrenfaire.com or follow @chattrenfaire on Instagram and Facebook.