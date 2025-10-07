Chattanooga’s Premier Oktoberfest Festival Returns To The Southside This Weekend

Chattanooga Market organizers are excitedly making final preparations at the First Horizon Pavilion as the Chattanooga Oktoberfest returns this Saturday and Sunday for it’s 24th year.

The festival is known to be the best local celebration each fall, bringing together authentic German music, local and seasonal biers and plenty of German inspired foods. Recognized as a family-friendly celebration, kids of all ages can enjoy learning the “chicken dance” while partaking in the season’s first brat or hot pretzel.

It’s one of Chattanooga’s most anticipated fall festivals, and is regionally known as well

Many look forward to the “locals-only” themed Biergarten which highlights locally owned Chattanooga breweries such as OddStory Brewing, Five Wits, WanderLinger, Hutton & Smith, and several others. The local brewer’s biergarten is located in the rear of the First Horizon Pavilion and will feature a full setup with seating and a wider selection of beers, directly from the breweries including their onsite representatives.

It is an opportunity for enthusiasts to chat with the brewers, and learn a bit more about their unique styles. This Biergarten will include a variety of food options and a more contemporary selection of German and American disc jockey style tunes.

Bavarian cuisine will be sold by many local vendors out front and traditional Chattanooga Market food trucks will attend as well, a few dozen.

Chattanooga Oktoberfest is known for an expansive selection of local and seasonal beers, with dozens of different varieties. Guests can enjoy an additional outdoor biergarten with plenty of seating at the front section of the pavilion. A commemorative .5 liter stein will be sold providing for a tall pour of bier.

The Wustbrats Oompah Band, will return under the big tent. The band plays all weekend long, with plenty of chicken dancing for the whole family, including Polka lessons. Themed games including a stein holding contest will be held hourly.

The annual Mr. & Ms. Chattanooga Oktoberfest Contest will be held on Saturday at 4:00 p.m. Festival fans who wish to enter the applause-based competition should come to the main stage by 3:45pm.

The full schedule of events can be found at chattanoogaoktoberfest.com.

Admission to Chattanooga Oktoberfest is FREE. German costume is highly recommended!