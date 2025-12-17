Chill Holiday Fun At Ice On The Landing With Holiday Events, Extended Winter Hours

Ice on the Landing is skating straight into the holiday season with a full calendar of festive events, extended hours while schools are out, and special celebrations for Chanukah, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and New Year’s Eve — giving families, friends, and visitors plenty of ways to make winter memories on the ice.

The season kicks off with Chanukah on Ice on Wednesday, December 17, featuring a community parade beginning at 5:30 PM at the Chattanooga Theatre Centre and leading to Ice on the Landing at the First Horizon Pavilion. There, enjoy the traditional lighting of the Ice Menorah, free traditional food of Chanuka and kids’ activities, followed by ice skating at 6:15 PM.

Families can also enjoy the return of Cookies with Mrs. Claus, a beloved holiday favorite that sold out last year. Guests will decorate sugar cookies, enjoy hot cocoa, and listen to Mrs. Claus read classic Christmas stories along with fun new favorites.

Each $25 ticket includes a 60-minute ice skating promo ticket redeemable any day before the end of the season on February 1. Sessions will take place Saturday, December 20 from 10–11AM and Sunday, December 21 from 2–3PM.

Ice on the Landing will be OPEN on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, offering festive skating for families continuing holiday traditions or starting new ones. On Christmas Eve (11AM – 4:30PM), guests are invited to wear their holiday pajamas for the Christmas Eve Pajama Party and enjoy $1 off hot cocoa for those in their holiday PJs. On Christmas Day, the rink will be open from 2:30PM – 11PM, with a special Holly Jolly Happy Hour from 6PM – 8PM featuring $2 off Boozy Cheer shots in hot drinks and $1 off wine and beer.

As schools let out for the holiday break, Ice on the Landing will transition into extended Winter Break hours from December 18 through January 6, offering parents an easy, memory-packed outing during school break. Admission during is $12 for children (12 & under) and $14 for adults. Hours during this period are Sunday–Wednesday from 11AM–9PM, Thursday–Friday from 11:30AM–11PM, and Saturday from 10AM–11PM.

Also, the YMCA is partnering with ice on the Landing for some frosty fun on Thursday, December 18 for a special “Y Night.” There will be games, giveaways DJ entertainment and more. Between the hours of 5:00 and 9:00pm, 20% of skating proceeds at Ice on the Landing will be donated to the YMCA’s annual campaign!

As always, guests can warm up at the Cocoa Cabin, serving hot cocoa, hot cider, chai latte, chips, candy, smash burgers, fresh strawberries with chocolate drizzle and s'mores bar. Chick-fil-A & fresh spun cotton candy will be onsite beginning December 17, making Ice on the Landing a one-stop winter destination for food, fun, and skating.

The holiday season wraps up with Rink in the New Year, Ice on the Landing’s New Year’s Eve Late Skate Celebration on December 31 from 10:30PM – 12:30AM. This all-ages event includes 90 minutes of skating for $25, a live DJ, party favors, and a champagne or sparkling cider toast at midnight. The Cocoa Cabin will remain open for snacks, hot cocoa, and cider as guests sparkle, shine, and glide into the New Year.

Birthday skating parties and other parties will be popular offerings at Ice on the Landing, as well as season passes and gift cards - perfect for stocking stuffers.

Ice on the Landing is owned and managed by Chattanooga Presents and is made possible by sponsorships from TVFCU and The Stadium Corporation, along with support from Children’s Hospital at Erlanger, the Center for Sports Medicine & Orthopaedics, Pritchard Injury Firm and Real Estate Partners.