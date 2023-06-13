Chilling, Milling, And Grilling Indoors With The Triple L Trio On July 4th

Chilling and Milling on July 4th at the Jewish Cultural Center will include an indoor, air-conditioned, chicken BBQ event featuring the music of local favorites, Triple L Trio beginning at 11:30 a.m.

There will be chicken sizzling on the grill with plenty of summer sides including homemade potato salad and cole slaw, and topped off with tasty dessert treats. Vegetarian meals are available if requested by the registration deadline of June 29.

Mill around the venue’s current exhibition Jews, Blues and All That Jazz, featuring large works by Tom Farnam and smaller works by eleven area artists. This is the best Independence Day picnic in town! (Think cool, no flies or sunburn!)

The cost to attend is $15 for adults; $28 for two, $36 for a family of four, $7 for children seven to sixteen, and free for children under seven. Register at www.jewishchattanooga.com.

Speaking of music, the Triple L Trio is sure to keep your feet moving and your face smiling, effortlessly blending the sounds of swing, blues, with a touch of jazz and Americana. The trio features local musicians Lon Eldridge (guitar/lap steel, vocals), Lou Wamp (lap steel), and Lynn Wamp (string bass/vocals).

Lon began playing guitar at the age of thirteen, and it quickly grew into a passion and an obsession. Lon's playing style is one of intricate fingerstyle guitar work, evoking the spirits of Mississippi John Hurt, Robert Johnson, Blind Blake and countless other musical masters.

Lou and Lynn Wamp perform an eclectic and spirited mix of original compositions paired with a constantly evolving setlist from folk, country, swing, jazz, and bluegrass, all to which they add their own acoustic flair. Lou was named one of the “Top 20 Dobro Players” by Guitar Journal magazine. The trio will delight and surprise you.

The Jewish Cultural Center, funded by the Jewish Federation of Greater Chattanooga, offers programs, classes and exhibits, social services, and a preschool—all rooted in Jewish values. The facility enables the Jewish community to raise its visibility, foster relationships, and strengthen its identity in the Chattanooga area. Located at 5461 North Terrace, the Center and its programs are open to everyone regardless of religious affiliation