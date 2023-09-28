City Of Chattanooga To Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month With Inaugural Festival

The City of Chattanooga is thrilled to announce the inaugural Hispanic Heritage Festival, a celebration of Hispanic culture in Chattanooga.

The festival is scheduled to take place on October 15th from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Miller Park, offering a day of festivities, music, dance, cuisine, and community.

The Hispanic Heritage Festival aims to honor the culture and contributions of Hispanic and Latinx Americans in our city. Chattanooga takes immense pride in its diverse community, and this event will help showcase the significance of Hispanic heritage and how it has complemented Chattanooga’s culture.

The festival will be entirely free to the public and open to the entire community to enjoy an evening filled with performances of traditional Hispanic music and dance, and feature traditional Hispanic and Latino cuisine.

Art enthusiasts and the community will have the opportunity to explore the works of talented Hispanic and Latino artists, providing insight into the rich and varied artistic traditions of these communities. The event is designed to be family-friendly, offering engaging activities and workshops that provide both entertainment and education for children. The festival will offer a screening of the movie “Encanto,” a family-friendly Disney story that resonates with themes of family and heritage, adding to the cultural experience.

For additional information or questions, please contact ece@chattanooga.gov.